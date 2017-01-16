Photo: Some strength defies even gravity

Inuit traditional games pro Johnny Issaluk demonstrates the one-hand reach at the Inuksuk High School gym Jan. 18. The demonstration was part of a Bell Let's Talk event held at the school to announce new funding for peer-to-peer youth training in the communities aimed at arming youth with skills to help their peers in times of trauma or crisis. Issaluk, who has suffered through depression in the past, said Inuit games were traditionally—and still are—a way to build the necessary physical and mental strength to cope with every day living. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)