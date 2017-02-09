Photo: So long Swiss Miss… come back again soon!

Bon voyage! Almost down to the exact hour that Swiss International Airlines' flight 40 made an emergency landing in Iqaluit a week ago, the jet departed at about 6 p.m. Feb. 8— with a new engine—on its return flight to Zurich, Switzerland. That's after Swiss International Airlines Ltd. technicians worked around the clock to replace the jet's damaged engine after an Antonov cargo jet delivered the roughly $24-million dollar replacement engine to Feb. 4 to Nunavut's capital. Flight 40, en route from Zurich to Los Angeles, was forced to make an emergency landing in Iqaluit when one of two engines shut down mid-flight, Feb.1. No estimate of what it cost to replace the engine have been released but Swiss spokesperson, Stefan Vasic, told Nunatsiaq News that the remote location and environmental challenges to perform such a repair in the Arctic are unprecedented in the airline's history. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)