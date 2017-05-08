Photo: So long Oilers… maybe next year

Taloyoak's Rylan Takolik is not just an Edmonton Oilers fan, he's a duck hunter. But sadly, he came up short this year. The Anaheim Ducks eliminated the Oilers last night in 2-1 win during NHL quarter final playoffs. The Ducks now advance to play the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference finals, starting Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the last remaining Canadian team, the Ottawa Senators, for the Eastern Conference finals, starting Saturday night. (PHOTO BY SALLY TAKOLIK)