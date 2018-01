Snowy owls, commonly seen in many parts of Nunavut and Nunavik, are rare in the state of Missouri, but this one was photographed in a tree during the winter of 2011–12. This winter, snowy owls are back in the south-central United States. For more, read our story on the mass migration of snowy owls to the south. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MISSOURI DEPT. OF CONSERVATION)