Photo: Snip! Watch closely kids…

Kids in Resolute Bay don masks and watch Dr. Michelle Tuma operate on a dog named Nana during a mid-August spay and neuter clinic in Resolute Bay. Organizers of the clinic, which brought in vets from the NWT SPCA with help from community donations, say watching the surgeries and asking questions has prompted some local children to consider becoming vets now. See story later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY SHELANNE BULFORD)