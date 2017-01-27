Photo: Smiles, cake and a brand new pool

There have been more than a few frowns on the road to Iqaluit's new aquatic centre but it was all cake and smiles Jan. 26 for the centre's grand opening. After the ribbon-cutting and facility tours, Janu-weary Iqalungmiut were invited to don bathing suits and show some skin—and a few tattoos—at the new pool. “There’s going to be more places for the children to go," elder Oleepeeka Nooshoota told Nunatsiaq News during the tour. "It will take them out of the house more, because its more activity based.” From left: Senator Dennis Patterson, Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo, Iqaluit Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson, Mayor Madeleine Redfern and Councillor Kuthula Matshazi. See story later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)