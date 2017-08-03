Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Iqaluit August 03, 2017 - 7:55 am

Photo: Smiles all ‘round at YFB

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Canadian North's friendly polar bear mascot makes the rounds posing with passengers at the new Iqaluit International Airport terminal, which officially opened Aug. 9. Sheila Oolayou snaps a photo of of her daughter here before catching a flight to Montreal. While the terminal will handle all plane traffic going forward, the grand opening ceremony for the facility isn't scheduled until September. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)
