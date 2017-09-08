Photo: Iqaluit council meetings to be broadcast on radio

You’ll soon be able to listen to Iqaluit’s city council meetings from the comfort of home, city communications manager Andrea Spitzer tells councillors Sept 13. In a partnership with l’Association des francophones du Nunavut (AFN), the city will have each of its twice-monthly Tuesday meetings broadcast on consecutive Thursdays, first in Inuktitut and then in English on the following Thursday on CFRT, 107.3 FM. Inuktitut recordings will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. and the English recordings at 7 p.m. Due to bandwidth capacity, the city can't put audio recordings on its website at this time. The public broadcast, which will cost the city $500 per recording session, only includes council meetings, not committee meetings. The first broadcast, of the Sept. 26 Iqaluit council meeting, will air on CFRT in Inuktitut on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 in English. The schedule for subsequent broadcasts will soon be available at www.afnunavut.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)