Photo: Slippery creatures from the sea

Sanikiluaq photographer Sarah Meeko loves to take her camera out on the land and near the shoreline when she travels and harvests food around the Belcher Islands in southern Hudson Bay. Here's an eel she discovered in late September. She says she sometimes sees eels but this one was larger than the ones she usually spots. When asked what they taste like she said she'd never eaten one. Are they edible? Have you eaten one? Tell us about it. (Nunatsiaq contributer Clare Kines just pointed out this is actually called a banded gunnel. Thanks Clare!) (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)