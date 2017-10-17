Photo: Slip sliding away

Municipal services are suspended in Iqaluit after freezing rain blanketed most of the city in the early morning hours. According to a public notification from the City of Iqaluit, services such as water delivery, garbage removal and snow removal have been suspended due to the severe weather conditions. "If you are not currently home, we highly recommend you go home and remain there until the severe weather conditions ends," said the city's announcement, issued just after 8 a.m. Shortly before the start of the work day, temperatures in Iqaluit hovered around the freezing mark, but are expected to reach 2 C later today, according to Environment Canada. The risk of freezing rain will continue until the early afternoon, according to forecasts, with additional chances of rain or snow by the evening. For updates, call the city's blizzard line at 979-5300. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)