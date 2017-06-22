Nunatsiaq Online
Photo: Sinuupa hits the big stage for Aboriginal Day in Montreal

Etua Snowball, aka Sinuupa, performs in Montreal June 21 as part of a seven-hour APTN National Aboriginal Day special featuring live shows from cities across the country. Kuujjuaq's Sinuupa shared the stage with a number of artists including Daniel Lanois, long-time producer of the likes of Peter Gabriel, Neil Young and U2 as well as multi-instrumentalist and successful solo artist. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
