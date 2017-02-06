Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik February 06, 2017 - 8:23 am

Photo: Singing for your health

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Members of the Ottawa-based duo Twin Flames, Nunavik songwriter Jaaji Okpik and his partner Chelsey June, are in Ivujivik this week hosting a songwriting workshop at Nuvviti school. The songwriters are pictured here working with secondary students to write a song, titled Singing For Your Health, recorded Feb. 9 in Inuktitut, English and French. The workshop is funded through the Kativik Regional Government. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NELLY DUVICQ)
Members of the Ottawa-based duo Twin Flames, Nunavik songwriter Jaaji Okpik and his partner Chelsey June, are in Ivujivik this week hosting a songwriting workshop at Nuvviti school. The songwriters are pictured here working with secondary students to write a song, titled Singing For Your Health, recorded Feb. 9 in Inuktitut, English and French. The workshop is funded through the Kativik Regional Government. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NELLY DUVICQ)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        