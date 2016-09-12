Photo: Showing pride in Nunavik homes

"I like my house with its windows," reads this French-language sign, held up by youth in Puvirnituq taking part in a walk against vandalism Aug. 31. That was one of many activities hosted across Nunavik as part of the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau's 5th annual Housing Day, a day for the region's social housing tenants to celebrate living in safe and comfortable housing. The KMHB's Pivallianiq program works to build pride and encourage better care of the region's housing units. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVALLIANIQ)