Photo: Showing off their pipes in Iqaluit

A stripped-down acoustic version of Britney Spear's "Hit Me Baby One More Time" earned local musician Mike Bennett first-place at the annual Iqaluit Idol competition at the Storehouse Bar and Grill, April 20. Bennett won a return airfare ticket to Ottawa, courtesy of Canadian North, after beating out seven other competitors for top honours at the Toonik Tyme sponsored event. Sadie Vincent-Wolfe and Francisca Mandeya rounded out second and third place, earning runner-up gift cards from Uqsuq Corp. and Iqaluit Gas Bar. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)