Photo: Show me what you got… cruising the Nunavut Trade Show

Bibi Bilodeau, left, of Skills Nunavut, gives a crash course on circuitry at the Nunavut Trade Show in Iqaluit Sept. 21. The annual trade show, held at the Arctic Winter Games arena, is a three-day event featuring the trade show floor, above, and a series of talks and workshops designed to bolster Nunavut's economy. As such, participants include those involved in a host of sectors including education, infrastructure, airlines, commerce, mining, banking, consulting, communications, energy technology and land claims. This year's theme was Facing the Future—Together. See story on the trade show later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)