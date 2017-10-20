Photo: Shhhh, don’t wake the umingmait

On the tundra, the mighty tundra, the muskox sleep tonight: at least one of these became muskox jerky and stew a few weeks ago when a herd of 35-40 came within a dozen kilometres of Baker Lake. Our photographer first spotted them Oct. 8 and went out the following day to harvest one. He said he observed them split into two groups for a few hours and then reunite. "While watching them, two bulls were grunting while walking to the others. That was pretty interesting. I was lucky to get it on video." He said hunting muskox requires patience and the butchering takes a lot of time and effort, but is so rewarding in the end. (PHOTO BY LARS QAQQAQ)