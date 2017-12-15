Photo: Shelter from the storm

A sight for sore eyes...hunting cabins on the land in the Arctic offer welcome shelter and protection from weather and can mean the difference between life and death. This modest cabin, near Qingauja, or Gabriel Lake, about 20 km northwest of Kuujjuaq, was falling into disrepair and turning into a wild animal hotel before our photographer bought it a few years ago and started slowly restoring it. It's now used for hunting, fishing, dog sledding and sometimes as a tourist stop. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)