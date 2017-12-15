Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik December 15, 2017 - 1:00 pm

Photo: Shelter from the storm

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
A sight for sore eyes...hunting cabins on the land in the Arctic offer welcome shelter and protection from weather and can mean the difference between life and death. This modest cabin, near Qingauja, or Gabriel Lake, about 20 km northwest of Kuujjuaq, was falling into disrepair and turning into a wild animal hotel before our photographer bought it a few years ago and started slowly restoring it. It's now used for hunting, fishing, dog sledding and sometimes as a tourist stop. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)
A sight for sore eyes...hunting cabins on the land in the Arctic offer welcome shelter and protection from weather and can mean the difference between life and death. This modest cabin, near Qingauja, or Gabriel Lake, about 20 km northwest of Kuujjuaq, was falling into disrepair and turning into a wild animal hotel before our photographer bought it a few years ago and started slowly restoring it. It's now used for hunting, fishing, dog sledding and sometimes as a tourist stop. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        