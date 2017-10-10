Photo: She shoots, she scores

Rosy-cheeked and fierce: a trio of girls in Pangnirtung celebrates World Girls' Hockey Weekend with a scrimmage on snow Oct. 7. This is the second year Pangnirtung has participated in the girls hockey event and, according to local reports, it has been popular. World Girls Hockey Weekend, Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 this year, was launched by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada to help celebrate and grow the female game across the country and around the world. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)