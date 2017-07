Photo: Seal sliders anyone?

Seal sliders anyone? Eileen Kilabuk hands out some tasty seal, pork and beef mixed sliders, topped with caramelized onions and sweet pickles, and wedged between a deep fried bannock bun. The savoury treats, made by Nunavut's Sheila Lumsden—known for her appearance on CTV's MasterChef Canada—were popular among shoppers and artisans at the Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association's annual craft fair, held on Nunavut Day, July 9, in Iqaluit. The craft fair wrapped up NACA's annual festival and conference in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)