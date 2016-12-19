Nunatsiaq Online
December 19, 2016

Photo: Say goodbye to the longest night of the year

You'll be seeing a lot more of this... The winter solstice sun rises over Apex, outside Iqaluit, Dec. 21, ending the longest night of the year. Starting today, daylight hours will slowly increase as the planet begins to shift on its rotational axis, tipping the northern hemisphere back into sunlight. In Iqaluit, a -45 windchill ushered in the start of the day, which also happens to be the first "official" day of winter—in case you couldn't tell already. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

