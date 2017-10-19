Photo: Quenching an ancient thirst

A gift of water for Cambridge Bay elders: Sam Anayoak fills a container with water for elder Lena Kamoayok Oct. 7. The water container was one of many delivered to elders by youth who got the water from a river near Cambridge Bay. The project, made possible by Environment and Climate Change Canada, was slated to take place in June, on World Environment Day, but organizer Jana Angulalik said it took a while to get the funding, and then the jugs, "so we're glad it finally came together." Many people in this western Nunavut community of about 1,700 continue to fetch drinking water from the river or, if they can afford it, buy bottled water, because they don't like the taste of the water from a new plant and question its quality. Elders always want fresh water, regardless of the plant. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF J. ANGULALIK)