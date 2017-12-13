Photo: Sankiliuaq’s Lucassie Arragutainaq receives 2017 Inuit Recognition Award

As ArcticNet's Arctic Change 2017 conference in Quebec City ends Dec. 14, Lucassie Arragutainaq of Sanikiluaq accepts ArcticNet's 2017 Inuit Recognition Award for his work on climate change and other environmental areas. Arragutainaq, among other achievements, co-edited the 1997 report, “Voices from the Bay: Traditional Ecological Knowledge of Inuit and Cree in the Hudson Bay Bioregion" and has served as chairperson of a local hunters and trappers organization and the Nunavut Hudson Bay Inter-Agency Working Group. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ARCTIC EIDER SOCIETY)