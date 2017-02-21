Photo: Salluit teacher is a finalist for global teaching prize

Maggie MacDonnell, right, a teacher at Ikusik school in Salluit, is a top-10 finalist in the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize, after being selected among 20,000 applications from around the world. The prize is a $1 million dollar award presented each year to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession.Over the last six years in Salluit, MacDonnell has worked with youth to develop a life skills program and an in-school nutrition program. She has promoted fitness among youth, launching a running club that saw many students participate in southern marathons, and helped to establish a fitness centre in the Nunavik community, where she’s pictured here with Katsuak Saviadjuk and Larry Tamusai. Best of luck, Maggie! (PHOTO BY TRISTAN BRAND)