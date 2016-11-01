Photo: Salluit celebrates new community infrastructure

Salluit mayor Paulusie Saviadjuk, third from left, leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Nunavik community's new community freezer Nov. 1 along with other municipal staff and officials from the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corp. Those organization helped to fund the new infrastructure in the Hudson Strait community, along with a woodshop for the local men's association, an all-terrain vehicle maintenance shop and a new community boat. (PHOTO COURTESY OF P. SAVIADJUK)