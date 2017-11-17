Photo: Rush hour in Puvirnituq

Puvirniturmiut fill the parking lot of the community's co-op store as the work day comes to an end Nov. 16. The store's beer and wine sales remain a major draw for community members, one year after the Povungnituk Co-operative Association began selling alcohol—making Puvirnituq the second community in Nunavik to do so in recent years. Read more about the impact of local beer and wine sales on the Hudson coast community of 1,700 later, at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)