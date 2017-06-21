Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik June 21, 2017 - 8:30 am

Photo: Runners, take your marks

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Runners sprint away from the starting line of a community marathon in Puvirnituq June 17. Inuulitisivik health centre organized the event called Arpangi-Let’s Run, hosting 21-kilometre, 10-kilometre, five-kilometre and a one-kilometre runs for participants with different fitness levels. Organizer Jessica Boudreau said 92 community members took part; 33 of them children. All the children who participated received medals, as well as the winners in the men’s and women’s categories. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF J. BOUDREAU)
Runners sprint away from the starting line of a community marathon in Puvirnituq June 17. Inuulitisivik health centre organized the event called Arpangi-Let’s Run, hosting 21-kilometre, 10-kilometre, five-kilometre and a one-kilometre runs for participants with different fitness levels. Organizer Jessica Boudreau said 92 community members took part; 33 of them children. All the children who participated received medals, as well as the winners in the men’s and women’s categories. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF J. BOUDREAU)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        