Photo: Rocking for the cause

The Qajuqturvik Food Centre, more commonly known as the Iqaluit soup kitchen, received more than $5,000 in donations, gathered over a raucous night of music and fundraising at Iqaluit's Frobisher Bay Elks Lodge, Oct. 13. Above, food centre members Blake Wilson and Tracy Wood accepted cheques from NCC Investment Ltd. and Tumit Development Corp, which donated $500 and $2,500 respectively. In-house 50-50 draws and other donations during the night—organized by Iqaluit city councillor and NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines general manager Terry Dobbin—netted the soup kitchen an additional $2,000. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)