Arctic Bay's Inuujaq School graduates for 2017 are truly rising to the challenges ahead of them. Photographer Clare Kines used Photoshop to blend a couple photos to create this levitation effect. From left: Malinda Audlakiak, Amanda Akeeagok, Scott Kalluk, Jerry Attitaq and Curtis Willie. Congratulations from the team at Nunatsiaq News. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)