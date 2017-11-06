Photo: Rise up… new Arctic College expansion in Iqaluit

Nunavut Arctic College's campus expansion forges ahead in Iqaluit: The nearly $30-million building—$10 million from Ottawa and $20 million from the Government of Nunavut—is designed as a two-storey, open concept space and will sit alongside the current Nunatta campus building, attached by an enclosed walkway. Built by Kudlik Construction Ltd., the expanded space is expected to serve mostly academic purposes with some space allotted for administration. An NAC spokesperson says the building is on track for an October 30, 2018, completion date. After a full inspection, classes could be held there as early as January 2019 but more likely September 2019, he said. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)