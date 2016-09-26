Photo: Rest in peace, Annie Pootoogook

Rest in peace: The late acclaimed artist Annie Pootoogook at a 2009 show of her work in New York City, photographed by Justin Nobel for Nunatsiaq News. The Ottawa Police is asking for anyone with information regarding the movements of Annie Pootoogook in the days leading up to the discovery of her body earlier this month to contact the Major Crime Section. On Sept. 19, at about 8:50 a.m. a body was discovered in the water close to Bordeleau Park in Lowertown, an Ottawa Police Service news release said Sept. 23. The body has been identified as Pootoogook, who was 46 years old. Anyone who has information about her leading up to Sept. 19 can contact the Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app. (PHOTO BY JUSTIN NOBEL)