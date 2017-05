A weekend of snowmobile races in Arviat. Pictured are the top three racers in the Old Timers category May 7, a race which has been a tradition for more than 10 years in the Kivalliq community. Front, left to right, Peter Kaludjak, Pierre Ikhakhik, and Benjy Hapanak. Back, left to right, Stanley Komakjuak, Gordy Kidlapik, and Brian Gibbons. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)