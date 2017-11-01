Photo: Renowned anthropologist visits future Nunavut leaders

Anthropologist Bernard Saladin d'Anglure, who travelled throughout the Canadian Arctic starting in the mid-1950s, visits students at Nunavut Sivuniksavut Oct. 26 in Ottawa. With the first-year students, he spoke about Inuit cosmology and beliefs. Over the years Saladin d'Anglure's work focused mainly on shamanism and ideas of gender among Inuit, including the concept of the "third sex." An author of many books and academic papers, d'Anglure, 81, who speaks French, English and Inuktitut fluently, is now retired from Université Laval where he founded the Études Inuit Studies journal and the Inuit Studies Conference. Saladin d'Anglure received the Government of Canada's Northern Science Award in 2001. His son, Guillaume, founded the Igloolik-based Inuit circus group, Artcirq. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NS)