NEWS: Iqaluit November 08, 2016 - 9:19 am

Photo: Remembering military sacrifice in Iqaluit

Hundreds of people packed the standing-room-only Iqaluit Cadet Hall Nov. 11 to attend the annual Remembrance Day ceremony. RCMP officers, military veterans, cadets and Canadian Rangers took part in the ceremony during which O Canada was sung in Inuktitut. Several leaders also attended including Senator Dennis Patterson and Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)
