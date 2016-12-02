Photo: Remembering, and honouring, women victims of violence

Iqalungmiut place a rose in a vase to honour women who have died by, or currently live with, violence, at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit Dec. 6, the anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre in 1989 when Marc Lépine gunned down 14 female students. Dec. 6 is now known as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and organizations hold events across the country every year to raise awareness around the issue. The Iqaluit ceremony, organized by the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council, Alianait and the YWCA Aggvik Society, followed an evening march from the Igluvut Building to the high school on the city's coldest day yet this winter. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)