Photo: Remembering the fallen, from north of 60

High school students in Iqaluit honoured Canada's soldiers and veterans early this year on Nov. 9, two days ahead of official Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country this Saturday. Attendance was high during the afternoon ceremony at Inuksuk High School, with many Iqalungmiut taking time during their lunch break to see the student-run event which featured a collection of songs, poetry and wreath laying. Iqaluit's official Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled to begin at the Cadet Hall at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, with the program continuing until 1 p.m. The City of Iqaluit is reminding residents that city offices will be closed on Nov. 13 for the Remembrance Day civic holiday. Trucked services on that day will be restricted, although emergency call-outs can be requested, for a $250 fee, at the city's dispatch: 979-5650. See more photos from the Inuksuk ceremony on our Facebook Page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)