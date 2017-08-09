Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut August 09, 2017

Photo: Redrawing the map around Lancaster Sound

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Here are the new expanded boundaries for the proposed Tallurutiup Imanga Lancaster Sound protected area, agreed upon by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the federal government and announced today at a ceremony in Pond Inlet attended by QIA President PJ Akeeagok, federal Environment Minister, Catherine McKenna, along with Nunavut Environment Minister Joe Savikataaq. The next step is an Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement which the QIA and federal negotiators hope to start discussons on this fall, and complete by March 2019. See story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)
