Photo: Recognizing francophone businesses in Iqaluit

Carrefour Nunavut, a francophone economic development agency based in Iqaluit, celebrated the city’s most successful businesses that offer service in French at the Gala des Entrepreneurs du Nunavut, March 24 at The Discovery hotel. The agency’s executive director Valérie Gagnon, centre, awarded six distinctions to Iqaluit businesses. Among the winners were Louis-Philip Pothier, left, of Inukpak Outfitting, who earned an award for best service organization, and chiropractors Charles Lagacé and Marie-France Talbot, whose Iqaluit Chiropractic Clinic was honoured for best emerging business. “It’s a great thing to be recognized by your peers, and by an organization that supports us,” said Pothier, who started his outdoor-adventure outfitting business in 2011. Winners received $200 gift cards. (PHOTO BY PETER VARGA)