Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Iqaluit January 04, 2017 - 3:30 pm

Photo: Ravens at sunset

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
A flurry of ravens descends on a bucket containing some kind of food on the beach at sunset Jan. 9 in Iqaluit. According to websites that list these things, a group of ravens is sometimes referred to as an
A flurry of ravens descends on a bucket containing some kind of food on the beach at sunset Jan. 9 in Iqaluit. According to websites that list these things, a group of ravens is sometimes referred to as an "unkindness," which seems a little kinder than a murder of crows. Residents of Nunavut's capital are enjoying about five hours of sunlight these days with the sun rising just after 9 a.m. and setting just after 2 p.m. By the end of January, Iqalungmiut will gain an extra two hours of sunlight as the sun begins to rise earlier and set later. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        