Photo: Ravens at sunset

A flurry of ravens descends on a bucket containing some kind of food on the beach at sunset Jan. 9 in Iqaluit. According to websites that list these things, a group of ravens is sometimes referred to as an "unkindness," which seems a little kinder than a murder of crows. Residents of Nunavut's capital are enjoying about five hours of sunlight these days with the sun rising just after 9 a.m. and setting just after 2 p.m. By the end of January, Iqalungmiut will gain an extra two hours of sunlight as the sun begins to rise earlier and set later. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)