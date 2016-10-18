Photo: Rankin Inlet students make posters to stop bullying

Chelsey Marie Curley of Rankin Inlet's Simon Alaittuq high school holds up some anti-bullying drawings she recently made as part of a school project. The drawings—which say "we all deserve to be loved," and "harsh words can also be a weapon"—will be turned into posters and put up in the schools in Rankin Inlet. "It's mainly about reminding everyone what needs to be heard and stopped," Curley told our photographer. "I was asked what made me who I am today so I drew it and showed them how I fought it off." (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)