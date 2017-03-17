Photo: Rankin Inlet takes Terrence Tootoo Memorial cup

Barney Tootoo hands the Terrence Tootoo Memorial senior men's hockey cup to Chad Taipana, right and James Merritt, goalie, Rankin Inlet team captains, March 19. Rankin Inlet beat out fellow hometown team, the Rankin Miners, in a 4-0 finish to win the annual tournament in Rankin Inlet. The tournament honours Terrence Tootoo, son of Barney and older brother of Inuk NHL hero Jordin Tootoo, who was a rising hockey star as well but took his own life 2002 following a drunk driving charge in Brandon, Man. He was 22. Teams from around Kivalliq competed in the tournament including from Naujaat, Coral Harbour, Arviat, Baker Lake and Whale Cove. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)