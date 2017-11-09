Photo: Rankin Inlet students organize clothing giveaway

Students at Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik high school in Rankin Inlet pose with clothing donations they gathered and distributed Nov. 7 for a community give-away. Among the donations were gently used parkas, hats, mitts and snow pants for all ages. These Grade 9 students have been helping out for a couple of years. From left: Riley Lachance, Tati Connelly-Clark, little Rhea Eecherk and Parker Faulker. Most items were snatched up but those left over were given to the Deacon's Cupboard, or Ikurraq—the community food bank in Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY AMANDA EECHERK)