Photo: Rankin goalie takes top prize at Manitoba tourney

Preston Kaludjak of Rankin Inlet takes best goalie award in the A division at the Munn Cup Tournament in Thompson, Man., Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. Kaludjak plays for the Rankin Inlet Rock who took gold in their pool by winning all their games, with a final standing of 35 goals for, and only 12 goals against. Kylan Saviakjuk, also of the Rock, won MVP for his division. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)