Photo: Rangers learn leadership skills in Yellowknife

Canadian Rangers and staff watch a demonstration of 440 air squadron landing a twin otter on ice at Long Lake, Yellowknife on Jan 12. About 60 Rangers and 40 Junior Rangers from 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group were in Yellowknife last week on an annual leadership training course which helps grow their the skills necessary for supporting the Canadian Armed Forces when they are conducting sovereignty and other domestic operations in the North, said a Jan. 9 Rangers news release. (PHOTO COURTESY 1 CRPG)