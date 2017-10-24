Photo: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard visits Nunavik

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard meets with Kativik Regional Government chairperson Jennifer Munick and Kuujjuaq mayor Tunu Napartuk Oct. 26 during a two-day visit to Nunavik. Couillard was delayed arriving in Kuujjuaq due to the Oct. 25 arrest of Liberal MNA and former Sûreté du Québec officer Guy Ouellette, who is alleged to have leaked information to journalists about police investigations conducted by Quebec's anti-corruption unit, UPAC. The premier flew early Oct. 27 to Umiujaq, where KRG officials are hosting the inauguration of nearby Tursujuq park. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE QUEBEC GOVERNMENT)