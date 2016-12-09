Photo: Quebec premier opens Arctic forum

Quebec Premier Phillipe Couilliard opens the Arctic Circle Quebec Forum Dec. 12 in Quebec City, declaring that "Quebec is a northern nation." His government is a major supporter of Arctic Circle, a network of political leaders, business people, Indigenous leaders and academics from about 50 countries, founded by Ólafur Ragnar Grimsson, the ex-president of Iceland. The group holds a large assembly in Reykjavik each year, as well as smaller forums in various other countries. This week's Arctic Circle Quebec Forum started Dec. 11 and ends Dec. 13. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)