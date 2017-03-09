Photo: Put the load right on me… musical fundraiser

A boost for the Iqaluit men's shelter over the weekend, when the shelter accepted more than $11,000 in donations raised during a community fundraiser at the Elks Lodge, March 10. Local businesses D.J. Specialties Ltd. and Tumiit Development Corp. Ltd. each handed over cheques for $5,000 to Uquutaq Society chair, Janet Brewster. "It is with enormous gratitude that the Uquutaq Society recognizes and thanks the Elks Lodge, Iqaluit and Terry Dobbin, City of Iqaluit councilor, for graciously organizing and hosting a fundraiser," Brewster later told Nunatsiaq News. Donations from the door, along with a 50/50 collection and other contributions, raised an additional $1,075. "The issue of homelessness is unfortunately all too common in Nunavut and the men that use our services are particularly vulnerable," Brewster said. "All donations really do help us with daily operations of delivering the much need services at the men's shelter." (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)