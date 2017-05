These six Pond Inlet women graduated May 12 from an Early Childhood Education training program offered in their community by Arctic College: From left to right: Dina Arreak, Ruth Akpaleapik, Fiona Aglak, Leah Kippomee, Samantha Koonoo and Charlotte Maktar. Each woman received a two-year diploma and some will be seeking jobs at the Pirurvik pre-school in Pond Inlet. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TESSA LOCHHEAD)