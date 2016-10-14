Photo: Prints charming… Cape Dorset collection on display in Iqaluit

Curator Gyu Oh stands alongside "Coastal Spirit" by artist Ningeokuluk Teevee—one of 27 works included in this year's annual collection of prints from Dorset Fine Arts, the marketing arm of Cape Dorset's Kinngait Studios. The collection went on sale at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit, Oct. 15, in what the museum is celebrating as one of their biggest turnouts in recent memory. About 100 people came to the museum on a sunny Saturday morning to purchase prints which range in price from $500 to $1400. If you missed out, don't fret, the prints will remain in the museum for viewing and sale until Dec. 3. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)