Photo: Prime Minister to meet with Inuit leaders today in Iqaluit

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a year ago, meeting at ITK's downtown Ottawa office. Trudeau and Obed will meet again in Iqaluit today, along with three federal ministers—of Health, Indigenous and Northern Affairs as well as Families, Children and Social Development—at the Igluvut Building at 11:30 a.m. They plan to discuss, among other things, the formal creation of an Inuit-to-Crown federal advisory body. Trudeau, with members of the national press corps in tow, will deliver remarks and pose for media near house 2625 at 2:30 p.m. today before meeting with Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna at 3:30 p.m. Local residents who hope to hobnob and grab selfies with the PM will get an opportunity at 4:15 p.m. when Trudeau visits Inuksuk High School for a tea and bannock event. Weather permitting, the PM will then depart Nunavut's capital thereafter. (FILE PHOTO)