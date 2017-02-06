Photo: Prime Minister drops by Inuksuk High School for tea

Hundreds of people packed Inuksuk High School for a chance to see, talk to and, of course, take selfies with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Feb. 9. Trudeau met with leaders from across Inuit Nunangat earlier in the day to announce the official creation of an Inuit-Crown body that will meet multiple times each year, including once a year with the Prime Minister, to address shared priority areas. Trudeau's tea and bannock public event marked the victorious return of Trudeau, whose last visit to Iqaluit was during the federal election campaign in 2015. But not everyone in the crowd at the high school fell for Trudeau-junior-mania. Read more later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)